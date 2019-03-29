MILWAUKEE, Wis. — If Thursday’s events at Miller Park are any indication of things to come, one might say that ‘Kolten Wong SZN’ has officially arrived.
Wong got his 2019 off to a torrid start, hammering the first pitch he saw in the new season 424 feet to right-center field, banging it off a Toyota RAV4 stationed well beyond the outfield wall. But no, he doesn’t think he gets to keep the car.
“I hope. I need a ride back to the hotel,” Wong quipped.
Not satisfied with just one home run, Wong lofted another ball over the right field wall in the seventh for his second homer of the game, joining Albert Pujols as the only other Cardinal with that achievement on opening day.
Though he’s on pace for 324 bombs this season, don’t expect Wong to be swinging for the fences, chasing power numbers all year. Wong emphasized that his goal at the plate, unlike what a younger version of himself may have sought, isn’t to hit home runs, but just to get the barrel to the ball and put a good swing on it. By his estimation, he did that three times Thursday, and the results followed.
“I’ve always been kind of the slower starter so to get off on this one, it’s different. I’m excited for what’s ahead,” Wong said. “My confidence is pretty high and my confidence in this team is pretty high, so it’s just one of those things where I know we’re going to click eventually and things are going to start rolling for us.”
In many ways, Wong’s performance on opening day was a continuation of some impressive accomplishments from the second half of 2018, accomplishments that have gone under the radar on the back of his baseball card as a result of his first-half struggles last season.
Poor plate performance out of the gate in 2018 caused Wong’s playing time to seesaw during the first half, which Wong believes only further complicated his efforts to dig himself out of the hole that he was in offensively. It was a vicious cycle.
“I’ve always said—you know, I’ve had arguments with people and whatnot about if I go out there and play every single day, my numbers are going to be where they’re going to be,” Wong said. “I’m confident in that, I’m confident in the player I am that, I’m not going to be the guy that’s going to put up outrageous numbers, but I’m going to put up my numbers, and they’re going to be consistent every single year. If you look at my second half when I got to play every single day, and into the end of it—it was a really good season for me.”
A look at the numbers gives credence to Wong’s assertions. Long been described as a ‘momentum player,’ Wong didn’t receive nearly the same level of opportunity to work through his early struggles as other Cardinals who similarly got off to bad starts last season, like Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler. Though Wong’s glove remained consistent from day one, his bat was keeping him out of lineups on a regular basis.
From the beginning of the year through June 30th—exactly half of the team’s schedule—Wong was used as a late-inning replacement 22 times, often for defensive purposes, while he did not appear at all in seven of the team's games. In the second half—the majority of which saw Mike Shildt at the helm—Wong played nearly every night he was healthy, getting subbed in late just seven times during the second half, and failing to appear just a handful of times in games for which he did not have an injury.
Wong’s success at the plate during each half of the season was indeed reflective of the consistency with which his opportunities came, as his first half batting line of .189/.292/.321 showed a night-and-day difference from the robust .319/.379/.466 player he became after July 1.
“I believe baseball is all about being in a rhythm,” Wong said. “In order to get in rhythm, you have to have games under your belt, at-bats, and that all comes with just playing every day. So if I’m playing a decent amount—obviously with how good our team is, I understand there’s going to be times where it’s my time to sit down or my time to take a blow, or whatever—but I understand that if I’m playing every day, I’m going to do what I need to do to help this team win.”
Consider a second baseman with a .845 OPS playing Gold Glove finalist-level defense for his club over the course of a full season. That player would garner down-ballot MVP votes. Had Wong reversed the halves of his 2018, producing his second half numbers from opening day to the end of June, he would have been an obvious All-Star.
“I think that goes through anybody’s mind,” Wong said of the potential accolades that could arrive with a repeat of his 2018 second-half to open up this new season. “At this point it’s all about constantly trying to better yourself to reach that pinnacle of whatever you want it to be. For me, it’s being an all-around solid player. If that transfers over to the field, that’s going to transfer into some awards and whatnot.”
The primary award race for which Wong gained some notoriety last season was the Gold Glove. Stressing that you can’t take anything away from the performances of the other 2018 finalists at his position, Javy Baez and the winner of the award, D.J. LeMahieu, Wong shared his belief that he, too, felt he was deserving of the hardware.
“I knew how good I was and I knew what I was doing, but I wasn’t really talked very much about,” Wong said. “I think my offense and the fact that I didn’t play as much in the beginning of the season really hurt me. It’s something I’m going to take and use that fire and build off of it… If I can just go out there and continue to be consistent and not get hurt, that’s the big thing.”
Wong's skill set is special. He has flashed just about every tool you could hope to find in a player at times throughout his five full seasons as a big leaguer. Pontification over the years of what Wong 'could' be if he put it all together for a full 162 has grown tired for some folks who prefer to manage their expectations—at this point, many have argued, Wong is what he is.
Well, what he is might just help the Cardinals win a lot of games this season.
