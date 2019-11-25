ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Tickets for the 24th annual Winter Warm-Up will go on sale Friday morning.
The 2020 Winter Warm-Up will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, through Monday, Jan. 20, at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch. Event times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.
Tickets for the Cardinals Care fundraiser will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 29 online. Tickets will be available at the Busch Stadium Box Office starting Monday, Dec. 2.
Prices for tickets, which are valid for all three days of the event, are $40 for fans age 16 and over, and $10 for children ages 5 to 15. Anyone under 5 years old is admitted free of charge.
Click here for more details.
