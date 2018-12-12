During his session with the media Wednesday at the winter meetings, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt fielded numerous questions related to the potential construction of his lineup for the coming season; though he wasn’t ready to make many commitments to his batting order so long before the season begins, Shildt’s answers certainly shed some light on what Cardinals fans might be able to expect to see when baseball gets underway next spring.
Will Matt Carpenter bat lead-off?
It certainly sounds like the Cardinals plan to leave Carpenter in the spot where he’s most frequently thrived throughout his career in St. Louis. Shildt said Wednesday that Carpenter batting lead-off is written “in heavy pencil,” and suggested that if it ain’t broke, he doesn’t see the need to fix it. Carpenter’s track record of success atop the order--coupled with the presence of Goldschmidt to provide more thump thereafter--might mean an end to the annual spring tradition of experimenting with Carpenter’s place in the lineup.
Where might Goldschmidt fit into the lineup?
After the addition of Paul Goldschmidt, the Cardinals finally have an MVP-caliber anchor for the middle of their lineup. But what if manager Mike Shildt decides not to put Goldy in the middle?
While Cardinals fans have longed for the days of a terrorizing slugger in the three-hole since Albert Pujols departed in 2011, the sabermetrically inclined would suggest slotting a team’s best hitter in the two-hole to maximize runs created. When asked whether he could see the benefit of a one-two punch of Carpenter-Goldschmidt atop the Cardinals lineup, Shildt grinned and nodded before echoing back “I could see the benefit.”
Though such an alignment would still leave uncertainty in the middle, it would form a menacing duo--equipped with considerable power and on-base abilities--for opposing pitchers to face back-to-back every trip through the St. Louis lineup.
The decision won't be made for a while, of course, but it doesn't seem like Shildt has ruled out the idea of Goldschmidt batting second.
Is Marcell Ozuna still the clean-up hitter?
Marcell Ozuna’s debut season in St. Louis was disappointing offensively; for a while there, it seemed like the best you were going to see out of him was a single. Though his production last season wasn't quite what the Cardinals were hoping for, the expectation that Ozuna re-discovers more power in his game after undergoing a clean-up procedure on the shoulder that hindered him significantly is a reasonable one.
Shildt made reference to the injuries Ozuna battled throughout 2018 as he threw his impassioned support behind the Cardinals left fielder on Wednesday.
“One thing about ‘Oso’ that I hope people appreciate that I don’t think they do as much, is this guy answered the bell last year,” Shildt said. “There were some peripheral--and I get it, People have their right to do it, that’s what makes our game great, to have opinions and so forth--but one opinion I didn’t hear much about that I’d like to make sure I voice mine is, this is a guy who was not feeling great all year.
"We value, especially in our St. Louis market, guys that answer the bell. This guy answered the bell. He was not at his best from the beginning of the year, and not at one point did he back out. If anything you had to--well, I didn’t wrestle him--but you had to wrestle with him a little bit to say ‘hey, let’s take a blow from this thing’ and he didn’t accept it. So I have a lot of respect for Marcell and the way he went about it.”
Shildt described Ozuna in the four-hole as a “starting point” the team is comfortable with, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ozuna remain in the role in which he spent the bulk of 2018.
What about Yadi in the two-hole?
As the Cardinals sought consistency near the top of their lineup in the second-half of 2018, Mike Shildt frequently used Yadier Molina in the two-hole. Though he's not really a prototypical fit for that role due to his lack of foot speed, Molina performed well and gave the offense a jump at times from that spot.
With Goldschmidt in the fold, it seems more likely that Molina will slide in somewhere around fifth or sixth in the lineup rather than continuing to take up residence near the top.
"The roster has changed and we've made some upgrades," Shildt said. "So what's that look like for him and would (the two-hole) make sense for him is still to be determined. I would never rule it out but I wouldn't say that's a likely spot. He thrived there, but Yadi pretty much thrives anywhere."
Would the Cardinals bat the pitcher eighth?
In Harrison Bader and Kolten Wong, the Cardinals have a pair of position players capable of making a difference with their speed on the bases. Because both guys typically land toward back half of the St. Louis lineup, the concept of moving one of them to the ninth slot in the order to act as a second lead-off hitter in front of Matt Carpenter is an interesting one. Is there a chance the Cardinals decide to experiment with that in the coming season?
It doesn’t sound like it. Mike Shildt said Wednesday he doesn’t envision making that kind of change from the status quo of the pitcher batting ninth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.