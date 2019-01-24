SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Kicking off the Saint Louis Auto Show with a bang.
Dave Sinclair Ford invited thrill seekers to their dealership lot turned drifting course to watch drifting champion Vaughn Gittin Jr. and his teammate Chelsea Denofa.
“It's unbelievable how good they are, how close they get together,” said Dave Sinclair Ford President James Sinclair, Sr. “Two cars running around. I didn't believe it but seeing is believing.”
The two professional drifters even allow adventurous spectators to ride along with them such as News 4’s Brooke Grimsely.
“Drifting is, what I like to call controlled chaos,” said Gittin Jr. “There's a lot of opportunities for people to go on rides. But as a spectator, you can see my teammate Chelsea and I door-to-door in a very tight area and you are up close and personal. Brand new five liter Coyote Motor Mustangs screaming at 8,000 rpm, tire smoke, the cars look sick and a lot of energy from the crowd.”
Gittin Jr. has been coming to the Saint Louis Auto Show since 2011 and has grown a special connection to fans over the years.
“I have built an amazing group of fans,” said Gittin Jr. “It's just an honor to be back in St. Louis, I feel the love.”
You can get a first-hand experience of drifting this weekend at the Saint Louis Auto Show.
For information on winning a chance to ride with Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Chelsea Denofa at the St. Louis Auto Show, click here.
