COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - There's no doubt about it, Drake Heismeyer is your prototypical offensive lineman, a big guy standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 290 pounds.
He also has a big appetite to go with it. Which is why on July 1, the day that college athletes could start profiting on their name, image, and likeness Heismeyer started 'Number 69 Eats Local'. The Mizzou freshman goes to some of his favorite local restaurants to promote them on social media.
"I was super excited because this whole thing was new and nobody knew that it was going to happen, and it's just something totally interesting to me," said Heismeyer. "The reason I chose food is that it's something that I'm comfortable with. I'm a big guy and I eat a lot. This is something that I'm comfortable with promoting."
The Francis Howell alumnus' first stop was at Mellow Mushroom in Cottleville. According to Mizzou's NIL rules, he can't wear anything from Mizzou but he had plenty of support from Tiger fans.
"It went really well. I signed a lot of jerseys, met with a lot of people," said Heismeyer. "Even people that I didn't know that just followed me on Twitter, just random fans. I'm just super grateful for all that, I thought it was super awesome and I was super happy to support any local business."
There's still a lot of controversy surrounding the new rule, but Heismeyer doesn't see the harm.
"I think it's a really good thing because so many schools and businesses are profiting off our own names and we can't make anything off of that," said Heismeyer. "I just think that's a good thing and it's not hurting anybody, so I don't see what's wrong with it."
Heismeyer has currently released some merchandise to promote himself and a good cause. He will donate 50% of his proceeds to the Food Bank Of Central & Northeast Missouri’s Buddy Pack program, which is designed to feed elementary children in need of food over the weekends.
Visit this link to purchase an item.
