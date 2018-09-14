On Twitter Tuesday, I solicited questions from Cardinals fans. One of the most common responses had folks asking about a potential wild card game roster for the Cardinals. It's a little early for these decisions--heck, we don't even know that the Cardinals will reach the game. However, it's a fun exercise.
So with the knowledge that plenty of things are going to change between now and October 2nd, I'm going to offer my personal choices for the 25-man roster as of this moment.
This is less a prediction of what the Cardinals would/will do with the roster, and more my own personal opinion on what they should do, given the information at hand. I do, however, offer some explanation as to where I expect the Cardinals potential choices to differ from mine, so as to give you some idea of where I'm probably straying off into fantasy land.
STARTERS
Most of the spots in the starting lineup don’t need much explanation, so I’ll just list their names, and offer further thoughts when I touch on how the bench guys might fit in.
1. 1B: Matt Carpenter
2. RF Yairo Munoz
3. 3B Jedd Gyorko
4. LF Marcell Ozuna
5. C Yadier Molina
6. SS Paul DeJong
7. CF: Harrison Bader
8. 2B Kolten Wong
BENCH
RIGHT-HANDED BATS
9. Jose Martinez: He's been the starter in RF frequently, but he's just not looking very good at the plate. Especially with the bases loaded. Munoz could easily be in the starting lineup in place of Martinez in RF, but it's also possible he gets the nod at another spot. If Martinez does get the start in RF, you can bet Munoz--or the next guy on my list--would be subbed into the game for Martinez in the middle-to-late innings.
10. Tyler O’Neill: When you need a big swing from a right-handed hitter. His propensity for the strikeout could keep him out of the lineup, but if he's hot down the stretch, he's your starting RF in this game.
11. Patrick Wisdom: Solid bench bat, an option to pinch-run.
12. Francisco Pena: Backup catcher, emergency-use only.
LEFT-HANDED BATS
13. Matt Adams: When you need a big swing from a left-handed hitter. Big City has handled big moments before, perhaps he'll have another one off the bench in the wild card game.
14. Greg Garcia: When you need a sac bunt, infield defender if you get desperate. He shouldn't be your first pinch-hitter off the bench.
PITCHING PLAN
15. Jack Flaherty: Flaherty has the highest ceiling of any starter on the roster. He has the swag factor you look for in a winner-take-all scenario. I keep going back and forth on it, but as of now, my plan would be to roll Flaherty out there to start the wild card game. If he commands the moment and pitches to his capabilities, you’re going to have a good chance to win this game. If the signs are showing early that he’s not going to be that guy on that day, you quickly turn things over to…
16. Miles Mikolas: He’s the other viable candidate to earn the nod as the starter in this game, but I trust his ability to adapt to a less familiar scenario, and feel that bringing him in after Flaherty might be a better arrangement than vice versa. Maybe it’s just a gut feel. I’ve changed my mind multiple times on this already. Regardless, I think both Flaherty and Mikolas should be prepared to get outs in this game, assuming they aren’t needed on the final weekend, of course.
A wild card game is all hands on deck.
17. Tyson Ross: Picture an unfortunate scenario: Flaherty balks under the weight of the moment, Mikolas relieves him but doesn’t have it, either. You’re staring down the barrel of either changing pitchers again in the fourth or fifth inning or letting the wild card game get away from you, Tyson Ross might just be the guy to turn to. I could see Ross being a valuable arm to eat multiple innings, and bridge a potential gap to your late-game bullpen guys, if necessary.
18. Bud Norris: I’m anticipating that one of the biggest question marks about my mock roster would be the lack of left-handed pitchers. I’ve only got one on the roster. But Bud Norris is effectively another one… and more importantly, an effective one! He’s dominated lefties this season to the tune of a .182/.258/.273 opponents’ batting line. Norris may not be the closer at this point, but I would feel comfortable deploying him, particularly against lefties, in any tough late-game spot.
19. Dakota Hudson: Nasty. Confident. Too green to know any better. I want that slider available out of my bullpen if the moment arises for it to be used. And I want Mike Shildt to recognize that moment when it comes, and pull the trigger. Hudson might be your middle-to-late innings fireman if you get into a jam in this game.
20. Jordan Hicks: You don’t leave 105-mph off your winner-take-all roster. He’s not my top pick to close it out, necessarily, but I wouldn’t hesitate to throw Hicks on this stage in some fashion. My preference would be to give him a clean inning, and if he gets into trouble, you can adjust on the fly with Hudson, Norris, Martinez--depending on who best fits the game situation/who is still available.
21. Carlos Martinez: He’s who you turn to for the final out. Whether he is called upon to get the two or five other outs preceding that one, as long as Carlos looks like Carlos the rest of September, I’m riding him ‘til the wheels fall off at the end of a wild card game. Talk about a dynamic arm.
OTHER PITCHERS
22. Austin Gomber: A wild card game is all-hands on deck, and Gomber is the left-handed arm I trust most on this pitching staff. He’s out of the bullpen for this game for that reason, though Norris is my top preference for a high-leverage spot against a left-handed hitter.
23. John Gant: Another effective arm that could operate as a long reliever if need be. His role is not set in stone, as realistically, at least one of these starters will pitch on the final weekend. Since I can’t guess yet which ones, I’m operating under some fantasy conditions that all are available, even though that won’t happen.
24. Daniel Poncedeleon: He’s tough on lefties, could give you multiple innings if necessary, and after seeing him leg out a triple Wednesday afternoon, I think he’d be suitable as a pinch-runner if things got really weird.
25. John Brebbia: These final bullpen roles are likely to be determined by usage and effectiveness down the stretch. The team’s willingness to use Brebbia more frequently lately has me thinking he’ll earn a spot if his effectiveness continues the rest of September. And it’s hard to argue with his playoff beard.
MISSING THE CUT
Mike Mayers: Mayers just returned from the DL, so the next few weeks will go a long way toward determining whether he merits consideration for a roster spot. Based on the capabilities he’s shown this season when healthy, though, I’d like to have him as a relief option. He can pump up the heat to upper 90s. If he’s sharp the rest of this month, he’s probably in. I just don’t know who I’d replace with him. Probably Poncedeleon or Gant, both of whom could be in play for an NLDS start, or could be unavailable after starting on the season’s final weekend. It all depends on that.
Adam Wainwright: As things stand, I don’t have Wainwright on the roster. He wouldn’t have to show me a ton to sway my position, however. I just want to see him limit the hard contact in his opportunities between now and this potential game. I’d love to have Wainwright’s experience available out of the bullpen in the wild card game, but I need to be more confident that he could hold his own in that role if he were to get the chance.
The lefties, Brett Cecil, Chasen Shreve, Tyler Webb: It comes down to the fact that I’m not sure I trust any of them to do the job right now with the season hanging in the balance. Tyler Webb has actually been pretty good for the Cardinals against lefties, but he just hasn’t gotten many opportunities recently. If he’s sharp leaving September, he’d be another decent bet to land a spot in place of Gant or Poncedeleon.
In reality, the Cardinals actual wild card game roster, should one be required, will differ from my own in this way. They’re going to carry more than one lefty. I just don’t think they’d need to, considering the successes for Bud Norris and Daniel Poncedeleon against left-handed hitters this season. I’d rather see other guys in those spots, as of now, so I’m sticking with it, well knowing the Cardinals wouldn’t.
Dominic Leone: He’s struggled of late, so I’m not as confident in him right now. This could absolutely change, and I’d imagine the Cardinals may prefer his presence on the roster to the glut of potential long relievers I’ve chosen to include.
Luke Weaver: He’s usually the go-to pitcher to pinch-run, but that’s not enough to get him on the roster. I still look forward to his future on the mound, but for this October, I think I’d rather have Jedd Gyorko on it. Weaver’s 2018 has gone off the rails in recent weeks. There’s still time for this to change, but again, as of now, that’s where my head’s at.
Adolis Garcia: I’d love to make room for Garcia as a pinch-runner extraordinaire, but there simply isn’t room unless we go with a 15 position players/10 pitchers alignment--which I would like to note, is not at all uncommon in wild card game history. Nevertheless, I’m predicting the Cardinals prefer an 11th pitcher, just in case. I've been wrong before. If they do only use 14 position men, Patrick Wisdom’s bat is more valuable, and based on Statcast sprint speed, he’s only a touch slower than Garcia (29.3 ft/s to 28.3 ft/s), so he could be a pinch-runner, if necessary.
