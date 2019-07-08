ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – What’s the recipe for a good margarita? Ask Molly Bozak!
The wife of Blues player Tyler Bozak used the Stanley Cup to make one amazing margarita. In a video posted to social media by the St. Louis Blues, Molly rimmed the cup with salt and limes before adding the liquid.
After the margarita was assembled, the new Stanley Cup champion held the cup to give his wife a drink as she asked photographers, "What are you guys drinking." The drink was then passed around to other family members and Tyler even took a drink.
A little salt, a little lime and a big cup to serve it in. That's the recipe for a good @MollyBozak marg. #stlblues #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/n5haqyDh7P— St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) July 8, 2019
