ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lou Fusz Athletic General Manager Dan Gargan knows what it takes to be a professional soccer player. His professional career spanned over a decade, playing in over 200-professional games. When he came to Lou Fusz Athletic, his goal was to continue to grow soccer at the youth level in St. Louis.
"It's another opportunity for a great platform for St. Louis and the community and for our club and the kids, so we're excited," said Gargan. "I've been here for five years but the transformation that we've undergone with starting with one team in 1992 now to almost servicing 10,000 young kids every single year it's exciting."
After a lengthy vetting process, Lou Fusz Athletic is doing just that, taking a major step forward in growing their athletes. Being one of five clubs in the country selected to join MLS next, which was launched by Major League Soccer last year. Their goal is to transform youth soccer in North America, giving players access to the highest level of competition, training, and personal development opportunities.
"It's meaningful games but it's also a professionalization of what the experience looks like and the experience is trying to incorporate the idea of a pro and the idea of a pro pathway," said Gargan. "That comes with diet, that comes with preparation and it comes with all of the off-the-field intangibles that we focus on and I think being very specific in respect and hard work."
Gargan believes that this opportunity in combination with St. Louis CITY SC starting soon will only grow the passion for soccer in the area, possibly producing more soccer greats to come out of St. Louis.
"St. Louis has great, great opportunities with this," said Gargan "I couldn't be more excited for me personally to be a part of it and to be able to help that process and play my part."
For more information, visit here.
