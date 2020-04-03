WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Webster Groves Lady Statesmen Soccer team is practicing together while practicing social distancing.
With the help of Zoom, the women are still working out as a team but remain apart.
News 4's Brooke Grimsley talked to the notable alumni who are leading the workouts.
