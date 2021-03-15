ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Monday night’s St. Louis Blues games has been postponed.
The National Hockey League announced Monday morning the game between the Blues and Los Angeles Kings will be postponed. The decision was made to postponed the game because weather conditions in Denver prevented the Kings from flying to Los Angeles following Sunday’s game against Colorado.
A date for the rescheduled game has not been announced. The next scheduled game for the Blues is Wednesday at 9 p.m. against the Kings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.