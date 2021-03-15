Blues Kings Hockey

St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) reaches for the puck next to Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Monday night’s St. Louis Blues games has been postponed.

The National Hockey League announced Monday morning the game between the Blues and Los Angeles Kings will be postponed. The decision was made to postponed the game because weather conditions in Denver prevented the Kings from flying to Los Angeles following Sunday’s game against Colorado.

A date for the rescheduled game has not been announced. The next scheduled game for the Blues is Wednesday at 9 p.m. against the Kings.  

