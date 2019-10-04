ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The family of Arianna “Ari” Dougan got to share in the Blues historic victory with a visit from the Stanley Cup.
Dougan met Vladimir Tarasenko in 2015 at a Hockey Fights Cancer event. The duo connected at the same event a year later, and then in early 2017 the hockey player surprised her with a two-game road trip with the Blues.
After the road trip, the Blues held a fundraiser for Dougan, who was battling neuroblastoma.
Dougan passed away in Nov. 2017 after battling cancer for more than eight years. Following her death, the team wore bedazzled jerseys in her honor.
On Oct. 3, the Blues Twitter account posted a photo of the Dougan family with the Stanley Cup. In the picture, the family is holding a photo of a smiling Ari.
“We can picture Ari smiling ear to ear watching this. So happy to share this special moment with her family. #SpreadArisLight,” is how the photo was captioned.
We can picture Ari smiling ear to ear watching this. So happy to share this special moment with her family. #SpreadArisLight pic.twitter.com/W6QcT4znox— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 3, 2019
