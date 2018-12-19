KIRKWOOD (KMOV.com) - Vianney running back Kyren Williams made his commitment to Notre Dame official on Wednesday.
Williams is the only running back from the 2019 class being taken in by Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish.
He will be enrolling early at what he calls his “dream” school.
