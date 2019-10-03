ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A week before the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials come to St. Louis, the city will host the 2020 USA Gymnastics Championships.
The newly-announced five-day national championships will take place at the America’s Center Convention Complex and the Dome on June 17-21. The event will feature more than 1,600 of the nation’s best gymnasts in acrobatic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline and tumbling.
Read: U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics trials coming to St. Louis in 2020
“Holding the USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis is a great prelude to the Trials,” said Stefanie Korepin, the chief programs officer for USA Gymnastics. “The USA qualified for two individual berths to the Olympic Games for rhythmic gymnastics, and we are hopeful that our gymnasts also will qualify the USA for the Olympics in both trampoline and group rhythmic gymnastics. The championships is the final selection event for rhythmic gymnastics and possibly trampoline, which means all 2020 U.S. Olympians for gymnastics will be nominated in St. Louis.”
The national championships will also be the selection event for 2020 rhythmic gymnastics Olympians. The USA Gymnastics Championships will also be used to select the U.S. Olympians for trampoline, if the USA qualifies for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in trampoline.
The complete competition schedule has not been released. Tickets will go on sale in 2020.
Click here for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.