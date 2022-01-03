Upcoming SLU, Mizzou men's basketball games postponed due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Games scheduled for SLU and Mizzou men's basketball on Wednesday have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
Mizzou's scheduled home game against Mississippi State has been postponed due to COVID-19 positive tests within the Mizzou program, marking the first time this season a Mizzou men's basketball game has been postponed due to the virus. Head coach Cuonzo Martin announced on Dec. 27 that he tested positive for COVID-19; he did not coach in the Tigers' Dec. 29 game against Kentucky.
Monday night, SLU announced its scheduled home game against La Salle has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the La Salle program. One previous game has been postponed and another was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.