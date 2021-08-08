COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Mizzou has named UNLV AD Desiree Reed- athletic director, the school announced Sunday.

The news was first reported by Yahoo's Pete Thamel and later by Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The school later sent out a press release around 5:30 p.m. Sunday with the official announcement.

Some context to the Missouri hire. Reed-Francois will be the first female AD at a public SEC school. (Joins Vanderbilt's Candice Lee in SEC). Mizzou's search put a premium on SEC experience. She was on committee that hired current Missouri hoops coach Cuonzo Martin at Tennessee. https://t.co/gKK5VoHhCs — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 8, 2021

On July 26, current athletic director Jim Sterk announced he was stepping down but would stay on until his successor was named. Sterk took over for Mack Rhoades in August 2016.

Reed-Francois has served as athletic director at UNLV since 2017 and is the first woman of color to serve as athletic director at the FBS level. She will be the first woman and first person of color to sere as Mizzou's athletic director full time.