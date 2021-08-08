UNLV Announce Firing Of Men's Basketball Coach Marvin Menzies

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois announces the firing of the men's head basketball coach Marvin Menzies during a news conference at UNLV on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Reed-Francois also discussed the search for his replacement. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Mizzou has named UNLV AD Desiree Reed- athletic director, the school announced Sunday.

The news was first reported by Yahoo's Pete Thamel and later by Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The school later sent out a press release around 5:30 p.m. Sunday with the official announcement.

On July 26, current athletic director Jim Sterk announced he was stepping down but would stay on until his successor was named. Sterk took over for Mack Rhoades in August 2016. 

Reed-Francois has served as athletic director at UNLV since 2017 and is the first woman of color to serve as athletic director at the FBS level. She will be the first woman and first person of color to sere as Mizzou's athletic director full time.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.