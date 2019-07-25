ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team will take on Uruguay during a "friendly" match at Busch Stadium later this year.
Thursday, it was announced that the USMNT will host Uruguay on September 10 at 7 p.m. in St. Louis.
Tickets go on sale July 31 at 10 a.m. at Cardinals.com/soccer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.