ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals activated Tyler O’Neill from the injured list Friday and sent Lane Thomas down to AAA Memphis.
O’Neill was placed on the injured list on April 16 with right elbow ulnar nerve sublexation. O’Neil has primarily come off the bench in 2019, making 29 plate appearances in 14 games. He has one home run and has driven in four runs.
Thomas, who homered in his first MLB at-bat, has appeared in seven games and made 11 plate appearances. He has recorded a .400 batting average with one home run and four RBI.
