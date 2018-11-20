The Mariners are open for business.
Seattle's Jerry Dipoto has long been known as a wheeling and dealing executive, and now that the flood gates have been opened with his trade of lefty starter James Paxton to the Yankees for a package headlined by Justus Sheffield, all bets are off in the Pacific Northwest.
The Mariners are also rumored to be considering a trade of SS Jean Segura off his All-Star 2018 campaign. Ken Rosenthal tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Seattle was discussing a possible swap of Segura and Mike Leake for Wil Myers. That would certainly constitute a quintessential 'baseball trade'--MLB players for MLB players where both teams feel they've improved.
These swirling trade winds got me thinking... Could the Cardinals be a match for another deal with Dipoto?
We've seen St. Louis and Seattle tango via trade before. Two recent examples include the Cardinals sending Sam Tuivailala to Seattle for minor-league pitcher Seth Elledge, and prior to that, the swap of Marco Gonzales for Tyler O'Neill. For this #TradePollTuesday, I wanted to examine a hypothetical trade that would, in effect, kill two birds with one stone for the Cardinals.
Proposal: Cardinals trade OF Dexter Fowler and RHP Dakota Hudson to the Mariners for 3B Kyle Seager
The following are both pertinent questions surrounding the 2019 Cardinals:
1. Who will play third base?
2. What in the world are they going to do with Dexter Fowler?
The answers to these questions have the potential to feed into one another. The Cardinals have said they seek an impact bat at a corner infield spot. There is also talk of a potential run at Bryce Harper in free agency. Those two ideals could conflict, but they don't necessarily have to. There's no reason the Cardinals can't have turnover in their lineup at multiple positions--both in right field and the corner infield.
Say Harper happens. The Cardinals might be further motivated to deal Fowler than they already are. If there's a way to move Fowler without simply eating the bulk of the money to make him go away, that'd be even better. With the Harper money on the books, the team would also be less willing to spend major resources on a corner infielder.
Another way to view this idea is as a method to clear more payroll flexibility for a player like Harper. Rather than being stuck with dead money for a right fielder and then adding hundreds of millions to finance that same position, perhaps Bill DeWitt Jr. might find a ginormous contract for a single player more palatable if his team didn't have as many needs at other positions.
So whether Harper happens before or after a trade of this ilk, the fit would remain. If Harper doesn't happen at all? Well, Kyle Seager might not move the needle quite as far as Josh Donaldson or Paul Goldschmidt would, but a trade clearing out Dexter Fowler for something useful at a comparable price could still be attractive. And that Harper money could instead go toward upgrades to the pitching staff (Patrick Corbin? Zach Britton? Another lock-down reliever?) or a creative upgrade elsewhere (I don't have one specifically in mind, so seriously, they should just sign Harper).
But let's pause for a moment: Am I using a flawed premise in referring to Kyle Seager as something useful?
It's possible! We can't always predict the future, but what we know is that Seager had a lengthy track record of six straight years as an above-average offensive contributor by Weighted Runs Created Plus before dipping to a wRC+ of 84 in 2018 (For a little background, a league-average wRC+ is 100). Even after his dip in productivity last season, Seager still holds a 113 wRC+ for his career. Steamer projects him for a 103 wRC+ for 2019.
That's not great, and it's hardly even good. But keep in mind the context, here. Fowler's wRC+ last season was 62, among the worst in the league. Steamer projects a similar rebound season for Fowler to 102 wRC+ for 2019.
But do you trust that?
Perhaps it's because I watched Fowler's awful season more closely than I did Seager's substandard one, but I'm more apt to trust Seager to return to form than I am with Fowler. And despite the low runs created metric, Seager's power didn't totally vanish last year. He still hit 22 home runs and drove in 78. His .221/.273/.400 batting line much more closely resembled a passable major league player's than Fowler's .180/.278/.298. Not to mention, Seager hits from the left side, a trait in which the Cardinals are known to be interested.
So if Seager's outlook is a bit better than Fowler's, it would stand to reason that the Cardinals would need to dangle a prospect or two to convince Dipoto to pull the trigger on the swap. Dakota Hudson is a prospect that certainly should catch his attention as the Mariners look to retool their starting rotation this winter.
To play devil's advocate on my own hypothetical, I've thought for some time that trading Fowler this off-season would be a terrible decision. His value has literally nowhere to go but up, so why not give him the chance to raise that value with a more respectable showing to open 2019, even in a limited role?
(Note: Fowler has a no-trade clause. If he won't accept a trade, this is obviously all for naught. We all realize this, let's just be adults about it.)
If the teams simply swapped the contracts, the Cardinals would end up owing more money than they already do with Fowler. The Mariners would owe Fowler $49.5 million over the next three years, while the Cardinals would owe Seager $57 million for three years, with a club option for a fourth year. The Cards would also be giving up the most valuable asset in the deal in the cost-controlled Dakota Hudson.
Would adding Hudson to Fowler be worthwhile in a pursuit of Seager? Or is that too much for the Cardinals to venture given Seager's future is nearly as questionable as Fowler's? Some fans leaning toward voting no might vote yes on this poll if a lesser prospect were being discussed--I could understand such a viewpoint.
Hudson is a lot to give up for a player that won't necessarily resemble an improvement over what the Cardinals already have at third base. On the other hand, freedom from the Fowler contract would be attractive for a Cardinals team rumored to be big players in the free agent market.
All things considered, what would YOU do if you ran the Cardinals?
Vote in the poll below and sound off with your opinion in the comments or in the replies to the poll on Twitter!
For this #TradePollTuesday, assume no money is exchanged. And yes, I know about the man's NTC.— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) November 21, 2018
Would you trade OF Dexter Fowler (owed $49.5 mil over the next three years) and RHP Dakota Hudson to Seattle for 3B Kyle Seager (owed $57 mil over the next three years)? #STLCards
