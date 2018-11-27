With the baseball hot stove underway, we have a pretty good idea what the Cardinals want to do, or at least, what they should want to do this winter based on the current needs of the roster.
They’re looking for an impact bat at a corner infield spot, that’s something the team has acknowledged. They’re willing to explore the market and expand their search for an impact bat beyond the corner infield for the potential to add a “unique” player (Bryce Harper).
On the pitching side, they need reliable bullpen help, particularly of the left-handed variety. And though their rotation depth is full of young, exciting talent, both baseball writers at KMOV tend to believe Patrick Corbin is worth strong consideration as an elite lefty to slide into the rotation.
Some needs are greater than others, and when it’s all said and done, it would be a surprise if the Cardinals don’t, at a minimum, do two things this off-season: address the bullpen in a meaningful way and make good on their desire to add a corner infielder. Let's dive into the latter once again for this #TradePollTuesday.
The Cardinals are reportedly willing to shift Matt Carpenter back across the diamond from first to third base if they acquire that impact bat in the form of a new first baseman. The other option is snagging a new third baseman, leaving Carpenter at first and turning Gyorko into a utility infielder off the bench.
Now, we’ve already learned this winter that one supposed third base target for the Cardinals won’t be in play for the team after all. The Braves jumped quickly to secure Josh Donaldson on a one-year, $23 million deal, as the former AL MVP looks to rebuild his free-agent value after an injury-riddled 2018 campaign. Some speculation assumed Donaldson would be a good fallback option for the Cardinals later in the off-season if the market proved it wasn’t prepared to present him with a lengthy contract. As it turned out, Donaldson seemed to understand the nature of his value pretty well, and picked his landing spot on a short-term deal before any other major dominoes had a chance to fall.
Paul Goldschmidt has been the most significant name thrown around as an answer for the Cardinals at the corner infield, but his team control extends only through the upcoming 2019 season. Rather than spend trade assets on a player with an expiring contract, the Cardinals may prefer to explore more controllable options. As it happens, the Diamondbacks have another corner infield trade candidate who fits that description.
Proposal: The Cardinals trade C Carson Kelly, RHP John Gant and 3B Evan Mendoza to the Diamondbacks for 3B Jake Lamb
Arizona third baseman Jake Lamb has the potential to be the impact bat the Cardinals seek, at the position they desire to put one--and he’s left-handed! By those criteria, he's everything they're currently looking for. But he also comes with a fair amount of risk.
After slugging 59 home runs and accruing 196 RBIs between 2016 and 2017, his 2018 was a disaster offensively. The 28-year-old’s season was cut short by shoulder surgery, and when he was on the field, the production simply wasn’t there. From consecutive seasons with an OPS of at least .840, Lamb’s OPS fell to .655 in 2018. Though he had never been a big batting average guy, that number dipped, too. The biggest drop-off came in the area for which he was previously most valuable: his power.
Lamb’s slugging percentage in 2018 dipped to .348, down .139 points from his previous year’s mark of .487. With an OPS+ of 72 (league-average is 100), Lamb was well-below average at the plate. A trade for Lamb would be a gamble on the idea that he’ll have a major bounce-back and return to his pre-2018 form. Any sensible offer from the Cardinals would have to reflect that.
Lamb is in his second year of arbitration eligibility, and is eligible for free agency after the 2020 season. Whether two years of Lamb would come at a cheaper rate than a year of Goldschmidt isn’t a guarantee, but it’s likely considering the poor, injury-stunted season Lamb endured in 2018.
The needs for Arizona haven’t really changed from a couple weeks ago when I discussed a hypothetical Goldschmidt trade. Carson Kelly is by no means a slam-dunk catching prospect, but he’s closer to MLB-ready than anything the D-backs have right now; his inclusion in any offer to the D-backs still makes sense.
On the pitching side, I don’t imagine there are many Cardinals fans who would be willing to offer Dakota Hudson in a deal for Lamb, so I didn’t include him here as I did in the Goldschmidt proposal. John Gant, though, would be a capable starter for an Arizona staff that’s going to need at least one of those as Patrick Corbin leaves in free agency. Meanwhile, because of their depth in the rotation, the Cardinals could afford to offer Gant in a deal that addresses the offense.
Finally, Evan Mendoza is a 22-year-old third base prospect that narrowly ranks inside the organization’s top 30. Nolan Gorman is the Cardinals distant future at third, so Mendoza’s inclusion doesn’t harm St. Louis’ depth at the hot corner, and it gives Arizona a lottery ticket replacement in the system at the same position as the player they’d be giving up.
If the Cardinals were to sell a trade for Lamb as their big move of the off-season, they wouldn’t likely find many buyers in the fan base. But as a secondary move to one of the options that remain available in free agency or the trade market, Lamb could represent an interesting pursuit without sacrificing critical pieces.
What say you? Does this deal sound like one you would propose to the D-backs if you ran the Cardinals? Sound off with your thoughts by voting in the poll and replying to the post!
Time for #TradePollTuesday! Remember, your vote counts. Vote early, vote often.— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) November 28, 2018
Would you trade Carson Kelly, John Gant and Evan Mendoza for Jake Lamb? #STLCards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.