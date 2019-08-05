ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tickets for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Gymnastics go on sale Thursday.
The trials are scheduled for June 25-28 at the Enterprise Center.
The men's and women's gymnastics teams for Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 will be named in St. Louis at the end of the trials.
All-session ticket packages include all four competitive sessions and pricing begins at $125.
Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the Enterprise Center box office.
For more information, visit here.
The June 25-28 competition schedule, which is subject to change is listed below; all times are Central.
Thursday, June 25
Men’s Gymnastics – Day 1
5 p.m.
Friday, June 26
Women’s Gymnastics – Day 1
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
Men’s Gymnastics – Day 2
2 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
Women’s Gymnastics – Day 2
7:30 p.m.
