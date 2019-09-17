ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals have announced when tickets for potential Wild Card and Division Series games will go on sale.
Based on the final standings, the Cardinals could host the National League Wild Card game on Oct. 1, and/or up to three National League Division Series (NLDS) games from Oct. 3-9.
Tickets for the possible games will go on sale at noon on Sept. 19.
Details regarding possible tickets for tiebreaker, National League Championship Series and World Series games will be announced at a later date.
The tickets will be available at Cardinals.com and via phone at 314-345-9000. All individual tickets will be digitally delivered exclusively through the MLB Ballpark App.
