ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals announced that tickets for the renovated landing presented by 1st Phorm are on sale for the 2022 season.
The new Freese’s Landing, formerly known as Homer’s Landing, has an all-you-can eat ballpark fare buffet, complimentary beer and soda, and a field-level view of the game located from the landing spot of David Freese’s walk-off home run in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series.
“As a St. Louis company, we are extremely excited to connect our brand to such an iconic moment and player in Cardinals history,” 1st Phorm co-owner Sal Frisella said. “And like David Freese, we are from St. Louis, and we are proud of it.”
Freese, Cardinals Hall of Fame second basemen Tommy Herr, and a to-be-determined Cardinal Hall of Famer will have a meet and greet and autograph signing for fans. Tickets for Freese’s Landing can be purchased individually or as a group, starting at $59.
For tickets and more information, click here.
