Thursday's SLU men's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

  • Updated
  • Updated
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis University men’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.

The Atlantic 10 Conference announced Tuesday the game against UMass in Amherst, Massachusetts was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The team’s next game is against Richmond at Chaifetz Arena on Jan. 2.

