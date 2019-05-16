ATLANTA — The Cardinals didn't put up much of a fight in a loss to the Braves Wednesday night. The same cannot be said of the fan that ran onto the SunTrust Park playing surface in the top of the ninth inning.
Deciding he hadn't seen enough action on the field—the Cardinals were shut out in the game, 4-0—one fan decided to create some of his own. He entered the field of play on the third base side before becoming the target of a wild chase, as the fan managed to evade a horde of security guards for an impressively lengthy stint.
Unfortunately for him, he didn't have a very good exit strategy. As the surprisingly swift patron scrambled to avoid apprehension, his circuitous route led him to be surrounded near the screen behind home plate. That made him a sitting duck for one particularly zealous security guard:
I didn't get much of the fan running onto the field, but I got the end!— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) May 16, 2019
That's form tackling, folks. #STLCards #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/ATgGKdj13W
Now that you've seen the tackle, here's a look at a more extended version of the young man's brave jaunt:
We’ve got a runner!#MLB#Braves pic.twitter.com/JG7PPWZjDf— Jacob Holley (@JHolleySports) May 16, 2019
No word yet on whether the Atlanta Falcons have reached out to the security guard about a free-agent contract as a middle linebacker. And for that matter, the fan might make a decent punt returner, as long as that emphatic take down didn't rattle his cage too badly.
