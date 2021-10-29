ST. LOUIS (KMOV)- First, Rams' owner Stan Kroenke skipped out on St. Louis. Now, he's trying to skip out of paying his legal fees, according to an explosive report.

ESPN reported Wednesday that Kroenke is challenging the indemnification agreement he signed, backtracking on his promise to pay tens of millions of dollars in legal fees related to his team's relocation to Los Angeles from St. Louis.

News 4's Brooke Grimsley spoke to sports attorney Dan Lust, who has been covering the lawsuit and news surrounding it extensively. Lust believes this will push the NFL into seeking a resolution with the City of St. Louis sooner.

"I think this report by ESPN is going to light a fire under them to some extent," said Lust. "Maybe, in the NFL's world, this was Stan Kroenke's problem the whole time and we didn't have to deal with it because he's paying the whole cost the whole time. So this case can go on as long as it wants, right? Stan's going to pay for the bill at the end of the day. Stan is now all of a sudden saying that, 'You know what, at least in my perception, it's actually everyone's problem.'"

Great insight from @SportsLawLust about the ESPN report that Stan Kroenke is in hot water with fellow #NFL owners. Hear from him coming up at 6 &10. @KMOV Dan also has a great podcast taking a deeper dive into the relocation lawsuit.https://t.co/pqcf86j3kS pic.twitter.com/h9zUXEqAEn — Brooke Grimsley (@BrookeGrimsley) October 28, 2021

Lust continued, "I think that, will objectively, light a fire under the NFL to start moving at a higher pace and consider some sort of settlement. This case is going to trial, absence of some type of settlement. Me personally I would not want to test my fate against the City of St. Louis, in front of a St. Louis judge, in front of a St. Louis jury. For better or for worse, that's home-field advantage right there. You don't have to be a lawyer to understand that. "

