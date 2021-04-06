ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com - The World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to Busch Stadium Thursday!

The Clydesdales are a staple at the Cardinals Home Opener but their appearance was uncertain because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the company announced after taking last year off, the Clydesdales will return for their annual trip around the warning track in 2021.

The Cardinals Home Opener is April 8 at 3:15 p.m. Bush Stadium will be able to hold 32% capacity for home games as long as masks are worn and social distancing is followed.