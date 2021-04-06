ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com - The World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to Busch Stadium Thursday!
When the regular season kicks off across Major League Baseball, Cardinal fans will once again be able to see their team in person.
The Clydesdales are a staple at the Cardinals Home Opener but their appearance was uncertain because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the company announced after taking last year off, the Clydesdales will return for their annual trip around the warning track in 2021.
(KMOV.com) — With a final round of camp cuts Sunday, the Cardinals have finalized their Open…
The Cardinals Home Opener is April 8 at 3:15 p.m. Bush Stadium will be able to hold 32% capacity for home games as long as masks are worn and social distancing is followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.