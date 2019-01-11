ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Few topics divide Cardinals fans as much as Kolten Wong. Despite eye-popping plays and postseason heroics, the 28-year-old second baseman has yet to establish himself as a long-term fixture for the club in the minds of observers.
After finishing second in Gold Glove voting in 2018, and with the next iteration of the franchise creeping over the horizon, 2019 is a watershed moment for Wong and his tenure with the team.
BaseballStL’s JJ Bailey sat down with Tara Wellman of Birds on the Black for an examination of what Wong can be for the Cardinals, why it’s taken so long for him to evolve into the all-world defender he is, and why there’s evidence for optimism in his offense.
