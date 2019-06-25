ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko has undergone a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, announced Tuesday.
Tarasenko will be reevaluated in four weeks.
He appeared appeared in 76 regular-season games in 2018-19.
The 6-foot, 225-pound forward collected 68 points overall, including 33 goals for his fifth consecutive 30-goal season.
Tarasenko had surgery on his left shoulder in 2018.
