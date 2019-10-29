ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Vladimir Tarasenko had surgery on his left shoulder Tuesday morning and is now in recovery, the St. Louis Blues announced.
The Blues announced Monday that Tarasenko would undergo surgery on his left shoulder and will miss at least five months. That puts his timeline for a potential return somewhere around the start of the playoffs, but based on the phrasing of the Blues' press release, that five-month mark is merely the point at which Tarasenko's recovery will be re-evaluated; it doesn't necessarily mean he'll be ready to return at that time.
Blues GM Doug Armstrong addressed the Tarasenko injury with the media at Tuesday's practice.
“By looking at the replay, it looks like what happened, Vlady extended his arm, dislocating his shoulder and thus surgery was needed,” he said.
The Blues said that for now they are expecting other roster players to step-up and fill the hole left by Tarasenko’s loss. They also said they are considering recalling players from the minors.
Tarasenko was just catching his stride for the season with points in five straight games for St. Louis before leaving with an injury in the first period of the team's October 24 contest against Los Angeles. On the young season, Tarasenko has three goals and seven assists.
Offensively, the Blues must now hope the hot starts to the season for Brayden Schenn (nine goals) and David Perron (six goals) continue beyond the team's first dozen games. St. Louis may also turn to 20-year-old Robert Thomas for an increased role in Tarasenko's absence.
Regardless, it's clear the Blues will need a next-man-up mentality to overcome this injury to a key player as they seek to defend their championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.