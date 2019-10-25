ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Blues' right winger Vladimir Tarasenko left Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings with an upper-body injury.
Tarasenko did not return to the game after sitting out in the first period.
He will not be traveling with the team for their two-game road trip to Boston and Detroit.
His injury will be re-evaluated next week.
