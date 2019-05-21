Blues fans

St. Louis Blues fans celebrate after the Blues beat the San Jose Sharks in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final series Friday, May 17, 2019, in St. Louis. The Blues won 2-1 to even the series 2-2. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Whether it's growing out a playoff beard, refusing to touch the Conference Championship trophy or declaring an official victory song to blare in the locker room after wins, hockey players are about as superstitious as professional athletes get.

It's only natural, then, that fans of the sport would join some superstitions of their own.

With the Blues leading the the Sharks 3-2 heading into Game 6 Tuesday night at Enterprise Center, I asked Blues fans on Twitter to describe the ways in which they have helped push the Blues to success with their own personal gameday rituals throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. As you might expect, some of the answers were so crazy, they had to be things people are actually doing in real life--too bizarre too make up!

Of course, there were plenty of people getting particular with it comes to what they wear on days when the Blues play:

And then there are those who are convinced their gameday meal carries some responsibility for the Blues winning ways in the playoffs:

Multiple fans shared their very specific rules regarding their own personal usage of the Blues victory song, 'Gloria' by Laura Branigan.

Meanwhile, this hardcore fan has boiled his game-day activity down to a science:

One fan is so superstitious, he said he can't share the secrets of his superstitions until the Blues win it all:

Obviously, Blues fans have some pretty zany superstitions, but the hands-down best one I've seen so far comes from this Blues fan who has knowingly continued donating money to a Venmo scam posing as a charity, even though he has since realized it is not, in fact, a legitimate charity:

All for the sake of bringing that sacred chalice to St. Louis. 

