Whether it's growing out a playoff beard, refusing to touch the Conference Championship trophy or declaring an official victory song to blare in the locker room after wins, hockey players are about as superstitious as professional athletes get.
It's only natural, then, that fans of the sport would join some superstitions of their own.
With the Blues leading the the Sharks 3-2 heading into Game 6 Tuesday night at Enterprise Center, I asked Blues fans on Twitter to describe the ways in which they have helped push the Blues to success with their own personal gameday rituals throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. As you might expect, some of the answers were so crazy, they had to be things people are actually doing in real life--too bizarre too make up!
Of course, there were plenty of people getting particular with it comes to what they wear on days when the Blues play:
lucky sweatshirt. 6-0. Game 1 and 6 vs Winnipeg. Game 1 and 6 vs Dallas and games 2 and 4 vs San Jose. Can only use the power 2 games per series though. Has not been washed. pic.twitter.com/zkfyjGyr4D— Jack (@fvckjack) May 21, 2019
Basically you don't want to know the last time this yellow Blues shirt was washed. Has to be worn at some point on game day.— Kristi (@comeroundfullO) May 21, 2019
I have only worn the same jersey from one game to the next if they win, if they lose I wear a different jersey the next game. I have not repeated a jersey within a series.— Brad Rohman (@xdabluesfan) May 21, 2019
Recently started wearing a certain pair of shoes that I wore to the game in January where the blues beat the preds at home. So far, they’re undefeated while wearing them lol— That one guy (@brendan_fasick) May 21, 2019
I have worn the same jersey and hat for each game. I also wear a blue shirt to work on game days. I even took my jersey and hat to the wedding rehearsal I was at during the Stars series and threw it on when we were done rehearsing.— St Bluenatic Chris (@Bluenatics) May 21, 2019
I actually can not wear anything blue during the game, it has proven to be bad luck for me— Christian Rabbitt (@CMRabbitt96) May 21, 2019
And then there are those who are convinced their gameday meal carries some responsibility for the Blues winning ways in the playoffs:
I’m 6-0 in games when I make a 4-Meat @LenasPizzaSTL pizza in between the 2nd and 3rd intermission. Very odd, but I’m gonna need that sponsorship soon, Lena’s.— Joel Brown (@bigbossbrown21) May 21, 2019
During the 11 game win streak I ate a ridiculous amount of enchiladas. I now call them Winchiladas. I'll be picking some up on my way home tonight.— x-State of the Bluenion: 5 More Wins (@FJamesHagan) May 21, 2019
We do not eat Pizza Hut on game day— Chris Snethen (STL) (@SnethenStl) May 21, 2019
Multiple fans shared their very specific rules regarding their own personal usage of the Blues victory song, 'Gloria' by Laura Branigan.
I only listen to Gloria on gamedays. No other music, nothin.— Named Later (@PTBNLater) May 21, 2019
Wear my black Hull jerseyAbsolutely no Gloria before or during the game— Kelli O’Mara (@kello303) May 21, 2019
Can’t play Gloria on game day unless we win. Also can’t look up why the blues play Gloria until the playoffs are over. I’ve been blindly blasting that song for months. Further, if I do wear a sports shirt, it must be my KoWo shirsey— Andrew Mason (@ACMason879) May 21, 2019
Meanwhile, this hardcore fan has boiled his game-day activity down to a science:
Also the Blues are winless on days where I change an article of clothing after getting dressed, and they are winless on days after I wear a hat. And they seem to do well on days where I brush my teeth at about 12:30— Matt Quinlivan (@STL_Matthew_Q) May 21, 2019
One fan is so superstitious, he said he can't share the secrets of his superstitions until the Blues win it all:
If I mention them they lose their power...that’s my biggest superstition. So I am doing some of the same things but I just can’t tell you till the Cup is on Market St— Steven junior (@Steve_Junior33) May 21, 2019
Obviously, Blues fans have some pretty zany superstitions, but the hands-down best one I've seen so far comes from this Blues fan who has knowingly continued donating money to a Venmo scam posing as a charity, even though he has since realized it is not, in fact, a legitimate charity:
Among many others, donating $2 to charity before every game. Found out after a few games it wasn’t actually a charity, but it’s been working so I haven’t stopped. pic.twitter.com/oor79O9RcM— Is Bryce Harper a Cardinal Yet? (@Bryce2STL) May 21, 2019
All for the sake of bringing that sacred chalice to St. Louis.
