ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis’ MLS NEXT Pro team released the 2022 preseason schedule.
The first match will be set for Tuesday, Feb. 8. STL CITY 2 will travel to Tampa, Fla. To play in two matches against MLS team FC Cincinnati and MLS NEXT Pro Team Philadelphia Union II.
The team will play their first home preseason match against Memphis 901 at Creve Coeur Soccer Complex on Saturday, Feb. 19. All preseason local games will be free to the public.
