Cute little Barclay
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues' Stanley pup aka Barclay has been voted as "Best Team Dog" by the NHL Fan Choice Awards.

Barclay beat out the other NHL team's dogs, like Ranger (New York Rangers), Rookie (Ottawa Senators) and Radar (New York Islanders).
 
RESULTS
  • Barclay 40%
  • Ranger 26%
  • Rookie 18%
  • Radar 16%

The players headed to Vegas Saturday for the NHL Awards Wednesday night.

