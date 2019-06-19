ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues' Stanley pup aka Barclay has been voted as "Best Team Dog" by the NHL Fan Choice Awards.
Stanley Pup Champion AND Best Team Dog 🐶 What a week for Barclay! #NHLFanChoice pic.twitter.com/oLkYsNj5fK— St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) June 19, 2019
READ: Stanley pup! Barclay celebrates Blues win
- Barclay 40%
- Ranger 26%
- Rookie 18%
- Radar 16%
The players headed to Vegas Saturday for the NHL Awards Wednesday night.
