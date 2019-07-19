ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Stanley Cup has returned to St. Louis!
The cup spent the last two weeks crisscrossing across Canada during its busy summer with the Blues.
Friday morning, Philip Pritchard, the keeper of the cup, tweeted that the cup had touched down in St. Louis for the weekend.
Morning St Louis...were coming back. Big weekend with the #stanleycup with the @StLouisBlues @nhl@HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/NrdzOwTFfC— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 19, 2019
Saturday, Pat Maroon will get his day with the Stanley Cup. The Oakville native hasn’t said what his plans with it are but keep a lookout around town.
On Friday and Sunday, Blues staff members are supposed to have their day with the cup.
