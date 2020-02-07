ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Molina brothers are getting ready for the debut of a documentary about their life.
The St. Louis Cardinals will release the documentary titled "Home: The Molina Story" on Friday. The documentary is focused on the three Molina brothers, Bengie, Jose, and Yadier, who are all World Series winning catchers.
The filmmakers traveled to their hometown of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, with them.
“Yadi, Bengie, and Jose like you have never seen them,” the Cardinals said in a tweet about the documentary.
The documentary can only be watched on YouTube. You can find the Cardinals YouTube page here.
