WASHINGTON, DC (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals entered Tuesday night at Nationals Park as a team with their backs against the wall. It's too bad they waited until after the first inning to start playing like it.
Game 4 seemed over from the moment it began, as Patrick Corbin struck out the side in the top of the first before the Nationals erupted for seven runs in the bottom half.
Though the Cardinals refused to roll over completely despite the early deficit, their comeback efforts ultimately came up short in a 7-4 loss. The Cardinals delivered an all-time clunker of an NLCS performance, failing to take a lead at any point in the series sweep at the hands of the Washington Nationals.
When Mike Shildt said in the now-viral Instagram video that he, and I'm paraphrasing, 'didn't care who the Cardinals played next, they were going to beat them rather handily,' he probably should have included the caveat:
'Unless it's the Nationals. If it's them, we're in trouble.'
The Nationals' seven runs in the first were all charged to Dakota Hudson, who threw just 15 pitches in the game. Hudson was hammered hard by the Washington lineup, but the Cardinals also suffered from multiple defensive miscues in the inning. Adam Wainwright was called upon to try to stop the bleeding, and inspire a miracle.
In the fourth inning, Yadier Molina gave the Washington crowd its first quiet moment of a home game in the series when he lofted a ball narrowly out of Victor Robles' reach over the center field wall. Had Molina's home run been worth seven runs instead of just one, the crowd at Nationals Park might have stayed quiet for even longer; as it was, the Cardinals still trailed 7-1.
Patrick Corbin was terrific early for Washington, as he became the first pitcher ever to strike out 10 hitters in the first four innings of a postseason game. In total, the Cardinals struck out 14 times in Game 4, though they did scratch a few runs off Corbin in the fifth during what constituted their only legitimate 'rally' of the series.
Harrison Bader and Kolten Wong reached base to set up pinch-hitter Dexter Fowler for a key at-bat against Corbin. Fowler stayed disciplined, drawing an eight-pitch walk to load the bases for Tommy Edman. The speedy Cardinals utility man couldn't quite beat out a slow roller to second, becoming the first out of the inning on an RBI ground out.
The only Cardinal to consistently rake in this series, Jose Martinez, then injected some hope with a two-run double to make the score 7-4. With only one out and the heart of the order due up, it seemed like a prime opportunity for the Cardinals to keep the momentum going.
But the heavy lumber crashed and burned.
Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna struck out consecutively to end the Cardinals threat to score in the inning. It was a brutal sequence for two of the Cardinals biggest bats throughout the course of the season. For Goldschmidt, it marked his seventh strikeout in a row. For Ozuna, it was his fifth strikeout in a row. It was a surprising outcome for the big bats that helped carry the Cardinals to an NLDS win.
"They pitched Goldy tough," Mike Shildt said. "He got a few pitches that he fouled back, but I thought he was taking his normal at-bats. Again, they made a lot of quality pitches to him. It's interesting. It's the beautiful part of our game, right? You go from series to series and how you maintain that, and it's a challenging thing, but I felt like Goldy was in a good place mentally and physically, just didn't get the results."
The Cardinals mustered one more scoring chance in the eighth when they loaded the bases with a single, a hit by pitch and a walk, all with two outs. Mike Shildt deployed Matt Carpenter as a pinch-hitter for Harrison Bader in the biggest at-bat of the season. Carpenter worked a deep count before rolling over to second, ending the Cardinals threat—and essentially, their season.
St. Louis went down in order in the ninth, and the party was on at Nationals Park. With their first World Series berth, the Nationals leave the Seattle Mariners as the only MLB franchise to never reach a World Series.
They also leave the Cardinals wondering what happened over the past week. For a team with so much excitement and promise a week ago in Atlanta to suddenly shrink up under the lights on the NLCS is inexplicable.
But that's baseball, even if it takes some time for the Cardinals to realize what just happened to them.
