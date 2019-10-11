ST. LOUIS (BaseballStL) – Start times for Games 3-7 of the NLCS have been announced by Major League Baseball (MLB).
The series started in St. Louis, meaning the Cardinals will travel to Washington for Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary). If the series goes at least six games, it will finish in St. Louis.
Below is the schedule for the rest of the series:
Game 2 in St. Louis: Saturday, October 12 at 3:08 p.m.
Game 3 in Washington: Monday, October 14 at 6:38 p.m.
Game 4 in Washington: Tuesday, October 15 at 7:05 p.m.
Game 5 in Washington (if necessary): Wednesday October 16 at 3:08 p.m.
Game 6 in St. Louis (if necessary): Friday October 18 at 7:08 p.m.
Game 7 in St. Louis (if necessary): Saturday October 19 at 7:08 p.m.
