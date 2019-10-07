ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – First pitch for Game 5 between the Cardinals and Braves has been set for 4:02 p.m. on Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced Monday night.
Jack Flaherty is set to take the mound for the Cardinals against the Braves’ Mike Foltynewicz, a rematch of Game 2.
The Cardinals are looking to advance to their first NLCS since 2014. The winner will take on the winner of the Nationals-Dodgers series.
The NLCS is scheduled to start on Friday.
