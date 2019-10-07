NLDS Braves Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits an RBI-single during the eighth inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – First pitch for Game 5 between the Cardinals and Braves has been set for 4:02 p.m. on Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced Monday night.

Jack Flaherty is set to take the mound for the Cardinals against the Braves’ Mike Foltynewicz, a rematch of Game 2.

The Cardinals are looking to advance to their first NLCS since 2014. The winner will take on the winner of the Nationals-Dodgers series.

The NLCS is scheduled to start on Friday.

