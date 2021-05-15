LOS ANGELES (KMOV.com) - Only days after being released by the Los Angeles Angles of Anaheim, former Cardinals' star Albert Pujols is headed up I-5.

'One last dance?' Molina coaxing Pujols to return to St. Louis Posting on Instagram Thursday, Yadier Molina seemed to be recruiting Pujols to come back to the Gateway City.

According to multiple reports, Pujols has reached an agreement with the Dodgers on a contract for the rest of the season. Pujols was placed on waivers by the Angels May 6. He cleared waivers days later and was given his unconditional release.

BREAKING: The Dodgers and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols are in agreement on a major-league deal for the remainder of the season, per source. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) May 15, 2021

After being let go in Anaheim, some wondered if a return to St. Louis was in order for the future Hall of Famer, who left the Cardinals as a free agent after the team won the World Series in 2011. Pujols reportedly did not want to be relegated to part-time duty and lack of a DH in the National League meant it would be hard to find a spot for him, especially with Paul Goldschmidt entrenched at first base.