Pujols Molina

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols, left, laughs with his former teammate St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, during fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 23, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

LOS ANGELES (KMOV.com) - Only days after being released by the Los Angeles Angles of Anaheim, former Cardinals' star Albert Pujols is headed up I-5.

According to multiple reports, Pujols has reached an agreement with the Dodgers on a contract for the rest of the season. Pujols was placed on waivers by the Angels May 6. He cleared waivers days later and was given his unconditional release.

After being let go in Anaheim, some wondered if a return to St. Louis was in order for the future Hall of Famer, who left the Cardinals as a free agent after the team won the World Series in 2011. Pujols reportedly did not want to be relegated to part-time duty and lack of a DH in the National League meant it would be hard to find a spot for him, especially with Paul Goldschmidt entrenched at first base.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.