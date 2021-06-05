ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left Saturday's game against the Reds with a left knee contusion.
Molina took a foul ball off his leg in the top of the fourth inning, stayed behind the plate for the rest of the inning but was pinch hit for by Andrew Knizner in the home half of the inning.
Hard-throwing right-hander Angel Rondon will take Kim's place on the roster, with John Nogowski being recalled for Williams' spot.
Friday, starter Kwang Hyun Kim left his outing before the start of the fourth inning. He and Justin Williams were put on the injured list Saturday. The Cardinals have a total of 10 players on the IL.
