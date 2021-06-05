Molina leaves with injury

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, talks with manager Mike Shildt and trainer Adam Olsen after being injured during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, June 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left Saturday's game against the Reds with a left knee contusion.

Molina took a foul ball off his leg in the top of the fourth inning, stayed behind the plate for the rest of the inning but was pinch hit for by Andrew Knizner in the home half of the inning.

Friday, starter Kwang Hyun Kim left his outing before the start of the fourth inning. He and Justin Williams were put on the injured list Saturday. The Cardinals have a total of 10 players on the IL.

