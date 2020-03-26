ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Instead of filling ballparks across the country to celebrate Opening Day of the 2020 season, millions of people are sitting at home under stay-at-home orders from local and state government officials.
Thursday marks what was supposed to be Opening Day, but fans and players alike will be forced to wait until league executives make a decision about a potential start date following the coronavirus pandemic across the United States.
According to CBS Sports, teams have asked for a month-long ramp up, similar to another spring training, to allow pitchers to stretch their arms. If the season were to begin in June, the likelihood of multiple doubleheaders a week would be high.
For context, most teams have played 60 games by June 1 of a regular season. No decision has been made regarding whether to shorten the season or to play in its entirety through October.
To celebrate Opening Day, MLB is featuring 30 classic games, a win for each club, that will be broadcast on MLB.com and the league's various social media platforms Thursday.
Several St. Louis Cardinals players have taken to Twitter in the last couple of weeks amid the temporary postponement of the 2020 season.
Pitcher Adam Wainwright tweeted, "Such a weird time. I'm sad we don't get to play, but it's deeper than just our desire to compete. At our core we're entertainers. We know that a big part of our job is to bring happiness and entertainment to all of you. Looking forward to bringing lots of joy this year! #12in20"
Jack Flaherty tweeted in part, "I miss the game, I miss the fans, I miss the competition. We will be back but until then I'll be here...waiting."
The Cardinals were slated to play Opening Day on the road against the Cincinnati Reds. The team's home opener was originally scheduled for April 2 against the Baltimore Orioles.
MLB announced each of its 30 teams would be pledging $1 million to help stadium workers being adversely affected by the delayed season.
