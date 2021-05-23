ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Starting pitcher Miles Mikolas is going back to the injured list after only a brief return to the rotation.

Cardinals activate Mikolas, option Elledge to Memphis Mikolas has been on the injured list rehabbing from an issue in his pitching shoulder that cropped up in spring. His start Saturday will be his first for the Cardinals since Game 1 of the 2019 NLCS.

The Cardinals announced Sunday they had placed Mikolas on the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness. The move comes one day after Mikolas left the game against the Cubs before the start of the fifth inning. The 32-year-old gave up one run through four innings of work and then departed after throwing a few warm-up tosses. Saturday marked his first appearance since the 2019 NLCS, as he missed the shortened 2020 season and the first month and a half of 2021 due to surgery on his right flexor tendon.

In a related move, the Redbirds called up right handed reliever Junior Fernandez from AAA Memphis. He has appeared one game this season and 17 since his debut in 2019.