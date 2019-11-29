(KMOV.com) - Former Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan is teaming up with Kaldi’s to help a poor Caribbean country.
The two are teaming up for “Brew for Impact,” a special coffee blend. Proceeds go to help those in need in Haiti.
“Being able to provide a great product to our customers but the money going back and providing education and helping the community there in Haiti,” said McClellan.
Right after retiring from baseball, McClellan started “Brace for Impact 46” after a life-changing mission to Haiti.
“Haiti has really stood out to my wife and I early on. Adam Wainwright and his wife invited us out on a trip and prior to that we were looking at ways to get involved in my playing days here,” said McClellan.
The foundation works to enhance Hatian children’s lives by rebuilding homes and providing education. It is a cause that St. Louis-born Kaldi’s believes in.
Some of Kaldi’s profits from “Brew for Imapct” sales goes into the “Brace for Impact 46” fund. Eventually, that will create jobs and opportunities for those in the impoverished Caribbean county.
“We've gotten so many compliments on our coffee and this coffee is really really good, it's good coffee and it fits perfectly into everyone's daily routine,” said McClellan.
“Brew for Impact” coffee is only available online.
