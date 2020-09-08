ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Voice of the Cardinals Mike Shannon knew Lou Brock well playing together for the Cardinals for seven seasons and capturing two World Series Championships during that span. Shannon said Lou was kind but one of the toughest players around.
“All the years he played, like 19-years, he never once on the disabled list,” said Shannon. “You talk about tough, [he’s] the toughest guy that I've ever known.”
Even an incident with Hall of Fame Pitcher Sandy Kofaux couldn’t slow Lou down.
[READ: 'To know that one of the best Cardinals players to ever take the field is gone, is heartbreaking' | Fans react to Lou Brock's death]
“He hit Brock intentionally,” said Shannon “Brock played a whole two weeks with a crack in his shoulder blade and he was never on the disabled list. He would never tell anybody that trainers might know. He might go into the training room, although I never saw him in there. He was just a phenomenal person.”
While tough on the diamond Shannon said Brock truly lived up to his nickname, “Sweet” Lou.
[READ: Lou Brock, Jr. statement on father's legacy: 'Cardinal nation, he loved you just as much as you loved him']
“He must of made up his mind a long time ago that he was going to be the nicest person that ever walked the earth,” said Shannon. ”Yet, he would terrorize the opposition and knowingly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.