ST. LOUIS (BaseballStL) – Matt Carpenter has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain.
The move comes after Carpenter missed four straight games. His stint on the IL is retroactive to June 29.
Carpenter has struggled so far in 2019, hitting .216 with a .325 on-base percentage and .381 slugging percentage. He has hit 10 home runs and recorded 28 RBIs.
Yairo Munoz is expected to start at third base on Tuesday night in Seattle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.