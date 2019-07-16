ST. LOUIS (BaseballStL) – The Cardinals have placed Matt Carpenter on the 10-day injured list with a contusion in his right foot.
The third baseman suffered the injury when he fouled a ball off his foot during the 7th inning against the Pirates on Monday night.
Carpenter has appeared in 81 games this year, recording a .215 batting average, 10 home runs and 29 RBIs, an on-base percentage of .321 and on OPS of .693.
The Cards have called up infielder Edmundo Sosa from AAA Memphis. Sosa has played 83 games in Memphis in 2019, recording a .252 batting average, 10 home runs and 34 RBI.
Most of his time has been spent at shortstop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.