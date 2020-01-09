ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The hot stove finally heated up for the Cardinals Thursday with their first big trade of the offseason dealing with the Rays for pitching prospect Matt Liberatore.
Liberatore, 20, was taken in the first round (16th) in the 2018 draft by Tampa Bay.
The lefty is listed at 6’5” and 200 pounds.
According to Baseball Savant, Liberatore has a swing-and-miss curveball while his fastball hits low 90s to 95 mph. Savant also says his changeup is another promising pitch; adding that it could be his best secondary pitch.
He was rated as the top southpaw in the 2018 draft.
In 2019, he pitched in low-A ball in the Midwest League posting a 6-2 record with a 3.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 16 games.
The Cardinals remain tight-lipped on who else is involved in the trade. Ken Rosenthal reports that six players are involved, three from each team. Further speculation says one of the St. Louis players is expected to be someone from the Cardinals crowded outfield.
The trade between the #Rays and #STLCards is a big one, involving six pieces, three on each side, sources tell The Athletic. At least two of those pieces are draft picks. LHP Matthew Liberatore, heading to STL, still only known name.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 9, 2020
