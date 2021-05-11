ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Capacity will soon increase at Busch Stadium and the Cardinals also announced Tuesday that the club is teaming with the St. Louis City Health Department hosting three vaccine clinics this week.

The Cardinals say they have received approval from city health officials to increase capacity starting at May 21, just in time for the first home series against the Cubs. The new rules will allow capacity to double, with seating pods being spaced at least three feet apart. Current capacity is around 14,000. Additional tickets for the three game series against the Cubs are on sale now. More information about when tickets will be sold for June home games will be determined and announced at a later date.

The team will also be hosting vaccine clinics starting on Wednesday inside the Cardinal Club. The dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Friday, May 14: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Everybody that gets vaccinated at the ballpark will receive a voucher good for two free tickets to game this season. Free parking for the vaccine events will be offered at the Starr Lott, just across from Gate 2, the same gate that attendees must enter. Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered. To register for the vaccine event, click here.

The team also says it will host a similar vaccination event for St. Louis County soon.