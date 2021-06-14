ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Busch Stadium returned to a full capacity limit in the stands Monday night as the Cardinals took on the Miami Marlins.

The team received approval from city health officials to double limited double starting May 21, just in time for the first home series against the Cubs. It was later announced that full capacity would be allowed June 14.

During a recent series against the Cleveland Indians, before crowd restrictions were limited, the team sold about 16,000 tickets per game. For the series against the Marlins, about 24,000 tickets per game have been sold, which fills just over half the stands.

The Cardinals' Senior VP of sales says he thinks there are many reasons why tickets aren't selling faster.

"I think there are some fans that were probably not ready to get out and do things, but it's more I think a planning timing thing. We have so many fans that come in from outside the marketplace. We project our weekend crowds, over 1/3 of our crowd, which would be 10,000 to 12,000, are coming from 100-mile radius or more outside of the city," said Dan Ferrell.

The owner of nearby bar Paddy O's says he expects a boost in business going forward. Some restrictions at the ballpark remain in place such as not being allowed to pay cash at concession stands and digital only tickets that are scanned on fan's phone. Barriers on downtown streets meant to cut down on drag racing also remain in place. City officials say the engineers planned to observe and see whether the barriers will stay up amid the increased downtown crowds on Cardinal game days,