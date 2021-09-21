ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can cheer on the Cardinals during their final homestand of the regular season with discounted tickets!
Fans can purchase $5 tickets to watch the team take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 28-30. There are also $10 tickets available for the Oct. 1-3 series against the Chicago Cubs. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to pitcher Adam Wainwright’s Big League Impact Charity.
Tickets are limited to eight per customer. Click here to purchase a ticket or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.